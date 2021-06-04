Watch: The bizarre moment Floyd Mayweather needed a member of his entourage to open a bottle of water for him

A rather bizarre moment from a Floyd Mayweather media scrum has seemingly set the combat sports community abuzz, albeit lightheartedly. While speaking to a group of journalists at his fighter face-off ceremony ahead of the Logan Paul fight, Mayweather had trouble opening a water bottle.

Fans can watch Floyd Mayweather struggling to open the water bottle at around the 0:50-minute mark of the video embedded below (Video courtesy: MMA Weekly):

Floyd Mayweather expounded upon the size advantage that his opponent, Logan Paul, possesses, noting that he’s faced fighters of Paul’s stature before in his boxing career. Mayweather suggested that Paul would bring nothing new to the table. And midway through the conversation, the 44-year-old boxing legend turned around to grab a bottle of water.

A member of his entourage handed him the bottle, as Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe stood by alongside Mayweather’s security team and the rest of his entourage.

Floyd Mayweather then shifted his focus back to the conversation and continued talking. However, Mayweather ended up being distracted from the conversation yet again. ‘The Best Ever’ seemed to be struggling to get the cap off the bottle.

A couple of failed attempts later, Floyd Mayweather handed over the bottle to one of his bodyguards beside him. The bodyguard instantly opened the bottle and handed it over to Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather continued the interview with his signature effortlessness and confidence that he’s been known for throughout his combat sports career. Nevertheless, the footage of Mayweather struggling to get the cap off a water bottle didn’t escape the eagle eye of the combat sports community.

While most fans have been lightheartedly jesting about the legendary pugilist’s war with the water bottle, another possible explanation for Floyd Mayweather’s apparent struggle could be his long history of hand injuries.

Nevertheless, the consensus is that ‘Money’ Mayweather is in great shape heading into this weekend’s ‘super exhibition’ boxing match against Logan ‘The Maverick’ Paul.

Floyd Mayweather faces Logan Paul in a highly anticipated exhibition boxing match on June 6th, 2021

Floyd Mayweather (left); Logan Paul (right)

Considered to be one of the most high-profile exhibition boxing matches of all time, the upcoming fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul has captivated the attention of fans not only in the combat sports realm but in mainstream media as well.

Both Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul have vowed to KO the other, and if their fighter face-off is anything to go by, fans can expect some great entertainment this Sunday. The Mayweather vs. Paul matchup headlines the fight card that’ll take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on June 6th, 2021.

Edited by Avinash Tewari