WATCH: The most brutal knockouts and submissions from ONE Fight Night 15’s fighters

ONE Championship shared a highlight reel featuring the stars of ONE Fight Night 15.

On Friday, October 6, ONE Championship returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for the fifteenth edition of their Amazon Prime Video partnership. The fight card features two world title fights, a Tawnachai PK Saenchai kickboxing bout, and a must-see openweight submission grappling match.

Before the action goes down, ONE shared a compilation on Instagram featuring electric performances from all of the top fighters competing on Friday. The social media post was captioned:

“ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo has some MONSTERS in the lineup 💥 Who are you most excited to watch TONIGHT? 👀⁠”

In the main event, part ownership of Tang Kai’s ONE featherweight MMA world title is up for grabs. Former world champion Thanh Le will take on Ilya Freymanov, with both fighters planning to emerge victorious to secure the interim strap.

The co-main event features another world title matchup, as Jonathan Di Bella plans to defend his ONE strawweight kickboxing throne for the first time. Di Bella has been matched up against three-sport athlete Danial Williams, who has the fighting style to pull off the upset.

Before the two world title matchups, Mikey Musumeci returns to action for a non-title fight. Instead of defending his ONE flyweight submission grappling strap, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ looks to add Japanese legend Shinya Aoki to his resume in an openweight bout.

The October 6 fight card also features Tawanchai’s second promotional kickboxing bout. The Thai superstar is receiving a step up in competition as he takes on ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut, who has the finishing ability to pull off a shocking upset.

ONE Fight Night 15, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.