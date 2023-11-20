WATCH: The chaotic one-round Muay Thriller between Liam Harrison and Muangthai

Liam Harrison proved that he is still one of the most exciting fighters in the world by waging an all-out and back-and-forth match against Muangthai PK Saenchai in April 2022 at ONE 156 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The two Muay Thai stars brought their A-game in their bantamweight Muay Thai showdown as they produced an all-time classic that featured five knockdowns in the opening round. It was reposted by ONE Championship on November 18, 2023.

They captioned the Instagram post with:

How will Liam Harrison fare against John Lineker on January 12 at ONE Fight Night 18?

Muangthai used his youth advantage and quickness over Harrison in the beginning phase of the match, as he scored two knockdowns. The first knockdown was courtesy of a left kick that floored the British superstar. Then, moments later, the 29-year-old landed a left straight to send his opponent back down the canvas.

The second knockdown that the ‘Hitman’ received was the turning point of the match because he was able to turn the tides by maximizing his grit to counter the aggressiveness of ‘Elbow Zombie’ by landing a left hook of his own to floor him.

Another lethal punch combination was unleashed by the veteran to even the knockdowns to two. The Bad Company representative completed the comeback victory by doubling down on the punches to end the bout via TKO in the first round.

This incredible come-from-behind win earned Harrison a rare $100,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong and a world title shot against Nong-O Hama.

Harrison and Muangthai secured the promotion’s Muay Thai/Kickboxing Fight of the Year honor in 2022 with their see-saw battle, outlasting other fights throughout the entire calendar year.

Liam Harrison to face John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12

Liam Harrison’s highly anticipated return to action will happen on January 12 at ONE Fight Night 18, where he is scheduled to face former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker in a Muay Thai bout.

This will be his first match in almost 17 months after losing to former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in their world championship showdown and sustaining an injury to his knee on August 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Fans are expecting another explosive matchup as the two are known knockout artists who have aggressive fighting.