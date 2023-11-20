“I knew I was a little bit fuzzy’” – Liam Harrison details moment he stormed back from two knockdowns against Muangthai

Liam Harrison is looking back at his most inspirational promotional victory as he gets back into fight camp for his next assignment in ONE Championship.

Before he was forced onto the sidelines due to an injury he suffered against Nong-O at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August last year, the Brit striking icon completed an unimaginable comeback in a fight that later went on to be the organization’s 2022 Muay Thai Fight of the Year.

With his back against the wall after Muangthai sent him to the canvas twice in quick succession, ‘Hitman’ was in no man’s land when the fight resumed.

Despite being on wobbly feet, Liam Harrison stood down the middle and waited for his foe to rip one through his defense.

Looking back at the moment during an appearance on Caffeine & Canines, the 38-year-old said:

“Yeah, so I knew he’s gonna come and finish, and I thought he’s gonna give me a gap. So I was just thinking: ‘Give me a gap somewhere’. Because I've had 51 knockouts, and I can punch hard, so yeah.”

He added:

“I'm looking at him; I knew I was a little bit fuzzy, and he threw a left hand, and I slipped it narrowly, and I saw the gap, and I went bam! And I hit him straight on his chin, which dropped him, and then he got up, and I dropped in twice more again.”

Watch the full podcast session here:

The comeback may have been sweet and inspirational. But it became even sweeter shortly after as the Leeds native earned a double US$50,000 performance bonus and a chance to fight Nong-O for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Liam Harrison welcomes John Lineker to Muay Thai next

Though he’s been in a recovery stage since his defeat to Nong-O, the multi-time Muay Thai world champion has almost got that grueling period out of the way.

Liam Harrison will face former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker in a bantamweight Muay Thai war at ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12, almost 17 months since his last appearance under the promotional banner.

With heavy artillery and a knack for highlight-reel finishes, expect this one to be an instant classic between two knockout machines when they get their contest underway inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.