Watch: The friendly face-off between Khamzat Chimaev and Jack Hermansson ahead of their wrestling match

Khamzat Chimaev is set for a wrestling match with Jack Hermansson. The event is titled BullDog Fight Night 9, and will feature a variety of combat sports bouts, headlined by Chimaev and Hermansson.

In a video posted to his Instagram, Jack Hermansson revealed he comfortably made weight for the bout. The video also showed Hermansson and Khamzat Chimaev amicably squaring off. This is a far cry from much of Khamzat's intense MMA face-offs.

The video was paired with the following caption:

"Who is excited? Made weight perfectly!"

Whilst the wrestling bout may well be slightly more light-hearted than some of Hermansson and Chimaev's UFC fights, both men are still fiery competitors and come from solid wrestling backgrounds.

Hermansson is a UFC veteran and has been ranked within the top 10 at 185-pounds for some time. He often utilizes a grappling-heavy style in his fights, and is arguably the division's best wrestler.

He will act as a great litmus test for Chimaev. If 'Borz' is able to compete and even defeat 'The Joker' in a wrestling bout, the rest of the 170-pound division will be put on watch.

What is next for Khamzat Chimaev in his MMA career?

Khamzat Chimaev recently entered the top 10 of the welterweight division, despite being just four fights into his UFC career. However, his recent dominance of No.11 ranked Li Jinglaing helped validate the Khazak's rapid ascent.

UFC Fight Night: Chimaev v Meerschaert

Khamzat is rumored to face Gilbert Burns in 2022. Burns is a former title challenger, and recently defeated Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson in impressive fashion. A win here for 'Borz' would likely put him in position to fight for the title again next.

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3

