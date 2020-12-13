Watch: The goosebumps-inducing promo for UFC 257: McGregor vs Poirier 2!

UFC 256 was the final pay-per-view for the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2020. However, the UFC is already gearing up for the next PPV in line and the first of 2021, UFC 257

The main event of UFC 256 between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno ended up as a Fight of the Year contender. But moments before the fight, the first official promo for the highly-awaited rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was released.

UFC releases incredible promo for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II

January 23 will mark the Octagon return of Conor McGregor. For his comeback fight, The Notorious One will face his former featherweight foe, Dustin Poirier, in a highly-awaited rematch. While we're still a month away from the UFC 257 PPV, fans have all the right reasons in the world to get excited for the return of the former UFC double champion.

The first official promo for the rematch between McGregor and Poirier also should get fight fans excited about January 23. Titled "Get ready for war", the promo video reflects on the journey of both the former lightweight titleholders and briefly looks into the first fight between the pair from UFC 178.

Here is the incredible promo for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II which is set for UFC 257:

What implications will UFC 257 have in the lightweight division?

The UFC lightweight division is currently filled with some of the biggest names in the fight game. Despite the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, the 155 division continues to thrive with the likes of Charles Oliveira and Dan Hooker being the relatively new blood of the division. Veterans such as Tony Ferguson, Paul Felder, and Rafael dos Anjos are expected to continue thrive in the division too.

Whereas, former champions Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje will be right in the middle of title contention. Newcomer Michael Chandler is also expected to be thrown into the mix.

The winner of the UFC 257 main event is expected to fight a top contender for the lightweight title. However, as things stand, Khabib Nurmagomedov is yet to vacate his title after retiring at UFC 254 and UFC President Dana White will make a decision on that very soon.