Watch: The journey of Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father in tearjerking animation

The journey of Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father, as depicted in a tear-jerking animation, has once again captivated MMA fans worldwide.

The animated video has been posted on the UFC on BT Sport Twitter account. This comes just days before Khabib Nurmagomedov’s highly awaited meeting with UFC president Dana White. Fans can view the video in the tweet below –

Unmatched. Undisputed. Undefeated.



We saw the final step of Father's Plan at UFC 254 as @TeamKhabib bowed out at the top of the mountain. For now.#Bestof2020pic.twitter.com/3f58eJxem8 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 29, 2020

The video begins with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov walking up a mountain; a subtle reference to their rigorous training sessions in the mountains of Dagestan, Russia. This is followed by Khabib wrestling a bear as a child and then growing up consistently wrestling the bear, all under his father’s guidance.

The video then shows Khabib Nurmagomedov making his MMA debut, winning sambo championships, and going on an impressive winning streak. The Eagle extends his undefeated run till he is finally offered a UFC contract.

It is then suggested that Abdulmanap faced visa issues, the reason he wasn’t able to make it to his son’s fights in the United States. Khabib Nurmagomedov leaves for the US while his father sits atop the mountain they always scaled, and watches Khabib’s airplane soar in the sky.

Additionally, the video beautifully showcases Khabib Nurmagomedov continuing to win fights in the UFC and extending his undefeated streak.

Nurmagomedov then competes against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242, which takes place in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is finally able to attend the fight. After Khabib’s victory over Poirier, Abdulmanap is inside the Octagon and celebrates the win with his son.

This is followed by the most emotional scene of the video, as it shows that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov has passed away. Khabib is shown to be visibly distraught over the tragedy. The video also references the MMA media's speculation that Khabib may never fight again.

Another intriguing fact shown in the video is that many in the MMA world talk about how Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father’s plan was for him to take his MMA record to 30-0. At the time of Abdulmanap’s passing, Khabib’s record was 28-0.

Furthermore, the video shows Khabib Nurmagomedov running to the top of the mountain alone in preparation for his UFC 254 fight against Justin Gaethje. The video ends with Khabib and Gaethje touching gloves as their fight gets underway inside the Octagon.

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov return to MMA?

Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still the reigning UFC lightweight champion, despite having announced his retirement from the sport of MMA at UFC 254 back in October. UFC President Dana White is set to meet Khabib Nurmagomedov soon to discuss the champion's future in the company.

Nurmagomedov’s MMA record currently stands at 29-0, and there are rumors that he may return against MMA legend Georges St-Pierre to try and take his record to 30-0.