Watch: The latest promo for The Korean Zombie vs. Ige promises total fireworks

The UFC has just dropped the latest promotional video for the main event of UFC Vegas 29, Dan Ige vs 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung. It has all the ingredients to make fight fans salivate at the thought of the featherweight matchup.

Here's the promotional video for Dan Ige vs Chan Sung Jung:

The video features a montage of clips that proves why Dan Ige and 'The Korean Zombie' are two of the most dynamic and dangerous strikers in the 145-pound division.

'The Korean Zombie' holds a professional MMA record of 16-6-0. Out of his sixteen wins, Chan Sung Jung bagged six by KO and eight by submissions, with a total of fourteen finishes. He is a veteran of the sport and has been with the UFC since 2011. He was awarded the 'Fight of the Year' award by various MMA media outlets for his outstanding technical submission victory over Dustin Poirier back in 2012.

Dan '50K' Ige, on the other hand, holds a professional record of 15-3-0. Out of his fifteen victories, four have come by way of KO and five by submission. 2020 saw Dan Ige put his striking skills to the test against one of the greatest strikers ever to grace the octagon, Edson Barboza.

Ige took the challenge in stride and put on a striking masterclass. He mixed kicks, knees, and punches along with applying constant pressure to win via split decision.

Wat are the betting odds for Dan Ige vs The Korean Zombie?

Dan Ige will enter the octagon as a (-125) favorite against Chan Sung Jung (+105). The slim odds are a testament to how difficult the featherweight bout is to predict.

Dan Ige is coming fresh off a monumental victory over Gavin Tucker. The two fought at UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad. Just twenty-two seconds into the fight, Dan Ige knocked Gavin Tucker out and won the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for the same.

'The Korean Zombie' fought just once in 2020, against Brian Ortega. He lost the bout via unanimous decision.

