WATCH: The moment Tye Ruotolo made history his world title win over Magomed Abdulkadirov

History was made inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as American BJJ star Tye Ruotolo defeated Magomed Abdulkadirov to become the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion. The bout, which served as the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 16, showcased what made Ruotolo the future of the sport.

ONE Championship posted a video of the tail-end of the bout on YouTube:

"20-year-old BJJ phenom Tye Ruotolo claims the inaugural ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title after a thrilling showdown with Russian ace Magomed Abdulkadirov!"

The match opened up with a lengthy feel-out process from both fighters, as both tried to slide their way into a dominant position. Two minutes in, Ruotolo exploded into a blast double-leg takedown. Abdulkadirov, however, was able to stand back up almost immediately.

The 20-year-old phenom then switched things up and jumped guard, and trapped his Russian foe inside his closed guard.

Four minutes in, one-half Tye Ruotolo attacked the legs, but Abdulkadirov masterfully escaped but found his back once again on the mat with his opponent on top.

After failing to get a successful submission attempt from the full mount, the 20-year-old phenom transitioned into a tight guillotine choke with three minutes remaining on the clock- earning him the first catch point of the match.

After Abdulkadirov somehow escaped the choke, Ruotolo secured another submission attempt with a triangle armbar. Abdulkadirov, once more, survived the submission as the clock expired.

Official result: Tye Ruotolo defeats Magomed Abdulkadirov via unanimous decision

With his tenacious performance, Ruotolo improved his ONE record to 5-0 and was awarded a $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong - his fourth in the promotion, With the win, Ruotolo is now standing side-by-side with his twin brother, Kade, as world champions in ONE Championship.

