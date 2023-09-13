ONE Championship's formidable grappling twins, the Ruotolo brothers, are one of the most dangerous pair of siblings in the world. It's hard to name another set of twins who can dismantle anybody on the ground quite like like the Ruotolo boys.

Kade and Tye Ruotolo grew up to be jiu-jitsu's first-ever sibling child stars. Starting training at just 3 years old, the two broke through the grappling scene as teenagers, winning major tournaments left and right.

The Ruotolos were manhandling seasoned black belts while just purple belts. Now that they are black belts themselves, the superstar siblings are are taking over the sport.

In a recent video posted by the Ruotolo brothers, we saw the two intensely sparring outdoors. This may just be practice spar, but the way they go after each other looks like they're fighting for the gold medal in the finals of IBJJF or ADCC.

Here's the video:

Not a lot of practitioners can match the pace, technical creativity and intensity of this sparring session. This is exactly why the Ruotolos are feared in any mat they step on.

At just 20 years old, the Ruotolos already made history in the competitive jiu-jitsu. Last year, Kade became the youngest ADCC world champion in history by submitting everyone in his bracket and then won the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world title.

As for Tye, he became the youngest IBJJF world champion last year after a series of suspensions that promoted him to a gold medal. At the moment, Tye Ruotolo is set to take part in ONE Championship's first-ever welterweight submission grappling world championship match.

No official date or opponent is attached to the bout yet, but we're sure the Ruotolo brothers will be ready for it.

The future looks bright for the prodigious grappling twins.