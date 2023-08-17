WATCH: Theo Von's tweeting about a card that happened 7 years ago thinking it was live story has Sean O'Malley rolling in laughter

Sean O'Malley reacted like many would after hearing a hilarious story from comedian Theo Von, who recounted what led to him tweeting about an old UFC event on Fight Pass.

While speaking with Sean O'Malley and his coach, Tim Welch, the comedian brought up a story of what happened when he smoked a little too much cannabis. He mentioned that he started watching a UFC event and live-tweeted his reactions to what transpired in the fights.

He said:

"I was watching UFC Fight Pass. I didn't realize that...I thought it was live. So I start tweeting about some fu**ing fight, right? I tweeted like three rounds in...I'm hashtagging like UFC 160 or something...I was texting Brendan Schaub, I'm like, 'Dude, that fight was fu**ing crazy, right?" [He replied] 'I don't know what you mean, that was 7 years ago.'"

'Suga' and Welch were laughing at the hilarious story, especially when Von brought up one of the comments he received on Twitter. Sean O'Malley summed up the story to the clear results of drugs, saying:

"That's fu**ing funny, bro...Yeah, drugs will do that to you."

Theo Von's entertaining storytelling is one of the many reasons why he has become a popular comedian.

Watch Von's story below:

Cory Sandhagen sounds off on Sean O'Malley plans should he become bantamweight champion

Cory Sandhagen clearly wasn't too thrilled after finding out what would be in store for the bantamweight division should Sean O'Malley defeat Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

During his media availability, 'The Sandman' sounded off on 'Sugar' for noting that he would pursue a bout against Marlon Vera should they both win rather than the next contender in line. Despite a rematch between 'Sugar' and 'Chito' possibly being more lucrative, Sandhagen mentioned that the thought process behind his reasoning is what bothers him as a competitor, saying:

"You wanna fight the guy that other people are beating? I don't know, that kinda bothers me...That's gonna ruin some stuff, man. Don't you wanna when you win the belt say that you're the actual best because you fought the best guys? That's my approach to the whole thing."