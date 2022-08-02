Watch: This is why you should never taunt Nong-O Gaiyanghadao...

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has rightfully earned a reputation for his knockout power and precision striking. The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion put these dangerous skills on display when he faced Mehdi Zatout in 2018.

In this Muay Thai bout, the Algerian-French fighter artfully dodged a head kick by leaning back and then taunting his Thai-born opponent. Nong-O did not care for this move.

ONE Championship recently shared the entire interaction on Instagram:

"Zatout thought this dodge was cool. But Nong-O wasn't impressed ... Be careful who you taunt 😅 Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defends his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against Liam Harrison on August 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1!"

Catch clip below:

After the head kick dodge and taunt, the champion made his opponent pay for his actions. The Thai-fighter walked Zatout down, threw a flurry of punches, and added a thunderous knee that caused his opponent to stumble.

The 35-year-old has justified his place at the top of the Muay Thai pound-for-pound rankings. The skilled Thai fighter has won eight bouts in a row in ONE Championship, with five of being title defenses. The most recent three came via knockout.

The Muay Thai master will next look to defend his belt against striking veteran 'Hitman' Liam Harrison. The two are set to fight for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai gold at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and is set to air at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao on the importance of Muay Thai

The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion has dedicated his life to 'The Art of 8 Limbs'. Nong-O Gaiyanghadao began his Muay Thai career at the age of just nine and has now accumulated over 300 bouts professionally.

In an interview with ONE, Nong-O said he only entered the sport to help bring another source of income to his family.

“When I was young, we were poor. We planted vegetables and ate eggs almost every day. My parents were working in Bangkok. They sent money home monthly but some months it wasn’t enough... At first, I didn’t like [Muay Thai]. However, I made money from it that helped to improve my financial status, and I kept doing it.”

The legendary striker added that if it wasn't for Muay Thai, he isn't sure where he would be today. He is grateful that he has spent his life in combat sports.

“Muay Thai has taught me about life. When you fail, do not think that you will always fail. Whenever you fail, think that you your day will come. You must try and keep fighting. Do you best because Muay Thai teaches you to be tough. It gives you strength, makes you a fighter. Win or lose, you must keep fighting. If not for Muay Thai, I would not be sitting here. I wouldn’t be here today.”

In Nong-O Gaiyanghadao's next Muay Thai bout, he will put his title on the line when he faces Liam Harrison on August 26.

