Watch: Throwback to when Rory Macdonald dominated Nate Diaz in a UFC fight

Rory Macdonald locked horns with UFC superstar Nate Diaz at UFC 129. Subduing Diaz under immense grappling pressure, Macdonald cruised to a unanimous decision win against the Stockton native.

The onslaught by Rory Macdonald in the first two rounds was met with resistance from Nate Diaz. However, Diaz, who leaped to welterweight as a replacement for James Wilks, was utterly dominated in the third round when Macdonald threw him around thrice with German suplexes.

The spectacular performance by the Canadian MMA superstar drew a massive roar from the 55,724 people in attendance at Rogers Center in Toronto.

Check out the highlights from Rory Macdonald's sheer domination of Nate Diaz below:

Rory Macdonald recently reflected on his epic bout with Nate Diaz in an interview with Combat Talk on YouTube. Macdonald reminisced about performing in front of his home crowd, claiming that his fight with Diaz was a memorable experience:

“My fight with Nate Diaz [at UFC 129] was very memorable...I got to fight in front of 55,000 people in Toronto. That was an amazing experience. It seemed like there was an ocean of people around me with the lights off. It was incredible to walk out to that environment,” said Rory Macdonald, recalling his fight with Nate Diaz.

Check out Rory's interview with Combat Talk below:

Rory Macdonald loses controversial split decision in his second PFL outing

Macdonald faced former UFC lightweight Gleison Tibau in the headliner bout for PFL 5. The welterweight clash went the distance and was ultimately ruled in favor of Tibau via a split decision. However, MMA pundits and Rory Macdonald himself promptly protested the decision, claiming that the former UFC welterweight had done enough to get the win tonight.

Gleison Tibau def. Rory MacDonald via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)



I thought MacDonald won rather convincingly. 29-28. Can even make a 30-27 case, if you want. Bizarre.



As a result, and on a positive note, MacDonald fights Ray Cooper III, which should be fun. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 18, 2021

Rory MacDonald clearly defeated Gleison Tibau on the Global Scorecard.



There's never been a point differential this big on Verdict where the opposite fighter has won.#2021PFL5 pic.twitter.com/YEPAMdlmDe — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) June 18, 2021

Calling out the judges onboard tonight, Rory Macdonald has demanded that the controversial decision "should be looked into":

"Everyone I talked to, and everyone online, scored the fight for me. Even three rounds to zero, so I think it was a clear robbery. I thought I was dominant in this fight. It was a hard fight. Gleison brought it, and respect to him, but I believe that I clearly won that fight and I think that this should be looked into,” said Rory Macdonald.

Check out the entire press conference below:

