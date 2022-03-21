Watch: Tom Aspinall asks Ciryl Gane for tips to beat Alexander Volkov ahead of UFC London 

At this past weekend's UFC London event, Tom Aspinall celebrated the biggest win of his UFC career so far, as he defeated veteran Alexander Volkov. Prior to his fight against the Russian, Aspinall was seen interacting with Ciryl Gane, hoping to receive a tip or two on how to beat Volkov.

Gane is obviously quite familiar with fighting Alexander Volkov, having beaten him in 2021, via unanimous decision. Following the win, 'Bon Gamin' went on to capture the interim UFC heavyweight championship.

In a clip posted by BT Sport, Aspinall can be seen talking to Gane backstage at the UFC London weigh-ins.

Following Aspinall's first-round submission win over Volkov, the former interim UFC heavyweight champion told BT Sport that one day he will indeed cross paths with him inside the octagon. Gane said:

"This is not a question... So I'm here for a long years and him also, so of course we are going to fight one day together... with pleasure. This is a sport, I love that."

Darren Till asked Tom Aspinall to call out Ciryl Gane after his win in London

In the aftermath of his win over Alexander Volkov at UFC London, Tom Aspinall called out Tai Tuivasa for a fight in the near future. While speaking to BT Sport, Darren Till revealed that he had asked Aspinall to call out Ciryl Gane.

Aspinall responded to Till by claiming that he wants to test himself against Tuivasa first, followed by Gane. Till said:

"I actually whispered in his ear and said, 'Ciryl Gane is there. Get that mic and run over to Ciryl Gane.' He [Aspinall] is like, 'No no, Tai Tuivasa, then Ciryl.' I just think he knows his path. He knows everything what he wants to do. He's doing it his way, he's doing it the best way, and he's doing it the genuine way. And I'm just honestly so proud of him."

At UFC London, Tom Aspinall scored his eighth consecutive win and will aim to improve on his record going forward in the UFC.

