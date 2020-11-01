WATCH: Tony Ferguson posts hilarious animation video of luring UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement with Tiramisu

Lightweight contender Tony Ferguson took to social media to post a hilarious animated video of himself trying to lure recently-retired UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement.

Tony Ferguson, a former interim UFC Lightweight Champion in his own right, posted on Twitter a cartoon of himself springing a trap by setting some Tiramisu down to lure Nurmagomedov out.

In the video, Tony Ferguson’s attempt to lure Nurmagomedov out was indeed successful, as “The Eagle” caught a whiff of the dessert and tried picking it up before getting caught up in a net.

I’lllllll Just Set This 🍮 Righhhht Here # hAsHtAg *nomnomnom* # Team⚔️🕶Tiramisu Keepin’ It Classy🍃 Happy Halloween Crew 🎃 👻 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/PmGRCIUVTT — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 31, 2020

Tony Ferguson, Khabib Nurmagomedov and the Tiramisu Issue

The Tiramisu issue has been a long-standing feud of sorts between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov, leading all the way back to 2017.

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov were set to face off back at UFC 209, but the bout was ultimately scrapped due to the latter having to be hospitalized on the day of the weigh-ins because of a bad weight cut.

Soon after, a video of Nurmagomedov with a plate Tiramisu surfaced, which people believed was the reason for the failed weight cut. Khabib has denied having eaten Tiramisu in the lead-up to UFC 209, saying that it was not his, but one of his friends.

Since then, Ferguson has used that issue to poke fun at the Russian star on social media, posting a series of "Tiramisu Tuesday" tweets.

“Tiramisu🍮Time” You Know What Day It Is Crew, # Tiramisu🎂Tuesday Compliments Of Good Ol’e Fathead 👊😂👍 🌱 Still Cutting Weight #ufc249 Wanted To Give Ya Something Sweet & Neat 🎶 I’ll Save Mine For After Weigh In’s @RealFPJr Thanks Hermano For The Recipe 💪🕶 -CSO-🥇🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/kldpQQO6Ft — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 15, 2020

Keepin’ It Sweet On Tiramisu🍮Tuesday. Strive For Greatness & Exceed Your Own Expectations. Make Them Dreams Soar Like A Suplex # allthepoints 💯 Champ Shit Only™️ Crew 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/jBs2aIfVDB — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 23, 2019

Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov is widely considered in MMA circles as a 'cursed fight' because of the number of times it has been scheduled, only to fall through due to various reasons. The two have been booked to face off multiple times dating back to 2015, and the fight has ended up being cancelled a total of five times.

Nurmagomedov recently called it a career at the end of UFC 254, retiring undefeated and as the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion.

With The Eagle riding off into the sunset, the lightweight division will soon be looking for a new king, and Ferguson - the number 3-ranked contender in the division - is seen as one of the favorites to claim the title.

Also seen as possible successors to the lightweight throne are number 1-ranked contender Justin Gaethje, number 2-ranked Dustin Poirier, and number 4-ranked Conor McGregor.