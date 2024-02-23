WATCH: Tony Ferguson seemingly recreates Dana White walking out of Howie Mandel's podcast

Tony Ferguson was the latest to make a reference to Dana White after the UFC CEO walked out of Howie Mandel's podcast after introducing him for the episode.

The former TUF winner, who doesn't do too many interviews, began his appearance on UFC legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's Jaxxon Podcast with a hilarious reference to White walking out. After he was introduced by the host, he responded to turning down other podcasts and being in demand by joking that he will now be refusing to appear on podcasts:

"You know what, I don't think I'm gonna do podcasts." [0:47 - 0:50]

Tony Ferguson smiled as 'Rampage' burst out laughing as he immediately understood the reference to what White had done. It ended up being a very good episode as 'El Cucuy' opened up more than he typically does in his interviews, which goes to show the respect that Jackson has amongst fighters and that they feel comfortable enough to do so.

Check out the full episode below:

Tony Ferguson has no intentions of retiring from MMA yet

Tony Ferguson opened up about the current status of his MMA career and confirmed that he has no intention of retiring from the sport any time soon.

During the aforementioned appearance, the former interim UFC lightweight champion brought up that he still has a desire to compete and recounted a meeting with the matchmakers following his most recent loss to Paddy Pimblett. Despite the calls for him to retire, especially from Dana White himself, he mentioned that he made it clear that he has options:

"They [UFC] want me to retire, but I'm not retiring. I don't give a fu** what anybody says. I want to compete...After my fight with Paddy [Pimblett]...We went to Barry's [Steakhouse]...One of the matchmaker [was there]...I looked at him, I was like, 'The cool thing is at least I have options.'...Because I'm not gonna beg." [1:39:40 - 1:40:25]

