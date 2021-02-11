Watch: Tony Ferguson shows off slick boxing skills and movement in latest training video

UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson recently posted a training video on Twitter. In the video, El Cucuy can be seen getting into the zone with a speed bag.

“Improper🎓13” Be Bold & Go For Gold # Varsity🥇Mentality Advanced Training🍃Dayze ⚔️🕶 Champ Shit Only™️ 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 No More Sandbagging. Here’s To A Fresh Start W/ No Leaks Oh🤫Shit 🎓 Team Ferguson Steady. # ItsAMarathonNotASprint -Champ 🌵Relax, Just Gettin’ Ready For Practice. pic.twitter.com/GUHutW9B0o — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 11, 2021

From the looks of it, Tony Ferguson seems to be working on his striking. The former interim lightweight champion is known for his unorthodox striking style. Tony Ferguson is an unpredictable striker who employes a mix of jabs, hooks, and even elbows. He also has a reputation as one of the most violent strikers in MMA.

Out of his 12 KO victories, 2 have come by way of doctor stoppage, 1 by way of corner stoppage, and another due to him breaking his opponent's jaw. All his other KOs came due to punches and his infamous elbows.

Please god. Let Tony Ferguson step into the octagon without injury and with damn sharp elbows, Amen.#MMAtwitter #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/CRdHHaejd7 — Ferguson112 (@CrackSonnen) January 31, 2020

However, striking is not the only thing Ferguson does well, he also has an impressive ground game. Tony Ferguson's maneuverability on the ground is extremely smooth and 8 of his 25 victories have come via submission.

Tony Ferguson amassed one of the greatest win-streaks ever, peaking at 12 wins. Unfortunately, the streak came to a screeching halt at UFC 249 in May of 2020. Tony Ferguson faced Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title at the event and struggled against Justin Gaethje's precise and powerful striking.

After his fight with Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson fought Charles Oliveira at UFC 256 last December. Ferguson failed to find his groove yet again, in what turned out to be a lopsided matchup. Charles Oliveira rose to the occasion and absolutely dominated the fight.

Oliveira controlled the Octagon, both on the feet and the ground. Ferguson survived three rounds despite facing heavy punishment from the Brazilian and the fight ended in a unanimous decision victory for Charles Oliveira.

Tony Ferguson vows "no more sandbagging"

In the caption of his video, Tony Ferguson acknowledged his last two losses, saying that there will be 'no more sandbagging". He wrote that he is onto a fresh start "with no leaks".

Tony Ferguson is currently ranked fifth in the UFC lightweight ranking. There are a number of matchups for Tony Ferguson at this point, the most lucrative fight being against Conor McGregor. The latter is now ranked 6th in the division following his loss to Dustin Poirier.