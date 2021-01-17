Watch: Tony Ferguson wrestles with a bathtub in latest bizarre training video

In the latest training video, Tony Ferguson lifts a bathtub off the ground and above his head before putting it back down.

Tony Ferguson is known for his outside-of-the-box training videos which he occasionally uploads on his social media platforms. This time, it was the turn of a bathtub to be El Cucuy's training equipment.

Tony Ferguson last competed at UFC 256 against Charles Oliveira and dropped a decision in a brutal showdown. At one point of the fight, 'Do Bronx' had Ferguson in an armbar that bent his arm dangerously because of the hyperextension.

However, Tony Ferguson, being who he is, did not give in even to that move. His arm appeared to be saved by the bell.

Tony Ferguson hints at Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

Tony Ferguson recently shared an old face-off video with Khabib Nurmagomedov, possibly implying that he wants a sixth and hopefully final booking of their fight that never got to happen.

This matchup has been a dream of many MMA fans and has been booked five times in the past. Unfortunately, it got cancelled every time for some reason or another. The last time it was booked for UFC 249, which was originally scheduled for April. However, the pandemic interfered with those plans.

Khabib Nurmagomedov could not make it out of Russia for the bout, and Tony Ferguson instead faced Justin Gaethje for the interim belt.

Tony Ferguson has also been linked to a possible fight with a returning Nate Diaz, but Dana White was quick to dismiss those claims. He clarified in a recent interview with TheMacLife that Nate Diaz would be making his comeback to the lightweight division, but Tony Ferguson is not the fight they are going to make.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, has shown interest in fighting Tony Ferguson. He said that despite suffering two back to back losses to Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira, he was still a "solid" fighter.

"You know, I don't overlook guys that maybe have had a bit of a slip also in the division because it happens in this game. I look at the likes of Tony Ferguson. I think [that] he is still a solid fighter. There's a lot of, you know, things that have gone on between myself and Tony regarding the management situation and, you know, over the years. [But] I would be open to a Tony Ferguson bout also," said Conor McGregor. (H/T Sportskeeda for quotes.)