'I would be open to a Tony Ferguson fight' - Conor McGregor is ready to face El Cucuy

Conor McGregor indicated that he would like to fight Tony Ferguson in the future. 'El Cucuy' also hinted at a possible fight with the Irishman in 2020.

After losing two UFC Lightweight bouts in a row, Ferguson lost the right he once had to call for a title fight. However, it looks like Conor McGregor still holds 'El Cucuy' in high regard.

Talking to the 'Weighing In' podcast with former MMA referee 'Big' John McCarthy and Bellator commentator Josh Thompson, Conor McGregor revealed that he would be up to fight "the still solid" Ferguson.

"You know, I don't overlook guys that maybe have had a bit of a slip also in the division because it happens in this game. I look at the likes of Tony Ferguson. I think [that] he is still a solid fighter. There's a lot of, you know, things that have gone on between myself and Tony regarding the management situation and, you know, over the years. [But] I would be open to a Tony Ferguson bout also," said Conor McGregor. (H/T Sportskeeda for quotes.)

Ferguson posted a throwback picture with Conor McGregor in 2020 that many fans interpreted as a call-out. Both fighters were represented by the same management company, Paradigm Sports, until 'El Cucuy' had enough and decided to leave.

According to Ferguson, the company was only serving Conor McGregor while his interests were being left behind. Ferguson claims that the Irishman owes him around $500,000 for all the wrong decisions made for his career to benefit The Notorious One.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still Conor McGregor's main target

Conor McGregor after the fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC 229

In the same interview with the 'Weighing In' podcast, Conor McGregor talked about how he was ready to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020.

Advertisement

The Irishman considers that he ran out of choices last year, but the UFC Lightweight division has opened up now with at least five heavy contenders for the belt - even if Khabib does not resume his career.

Right after saying that he would consider fighting Tony Ferguson, Conor McGregor took the chance to make another call-out to Khabib.

"And you know, if the other guy [Khabib Nurmagomedov] comes back and if he has the balls to come back and step in, you know, [if] he stops running away, we are here for that also. So, I know [UFC president] Dana [White] is not a robot. I'm trying to speak to him, and, you know, you can only pull the wool over someone's eyes for so long before your true character shows," said Conor McGregor.

The Dagestani grappler retired in 2020 after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Since his retirement, UFC boss Dana White has been adamant in convincing him to return for at least one more fight.