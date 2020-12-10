'Conor McGregor owes me $500k' - Tony Ferguson rants about his 'Notorious' UFC rival

Tony Ferguson claims Conor McGregor and his management owe him $500,000.

For years now, Ferguson and McGregor have been linked to one another, given at one time they were under the same management. Although they shared the same management team, the two never fought and "El Cucuy" believes Paradigm Sports was only looking out for McGregor and not him.

So, as Tony Ferguson gets ready to return to the Octagon at UFC 256, it's clear he isn't happy with McGregor and explained why the Irishman owes him money in a recent interview with BT Sport:

"I don't f*****g know. That dude is a b***h. You know what I mean, he's a b***h, Conor's a b***h, and Khabib's a b***h. All three of them," Ferguson said to BT Sport. "I saw a false shuffle coming out, I saw they were going to take the number two and number four and then put them over me, another with Chandler and do that and put me number five. F**k that. Not happening. I've been with this company for a very long time, it happened once before with Conor, not happening.

"There is no management to do bad business behind my back anymore with Paradigm Sports Management. They can't be f*****g using that and manipulating the system along with the UFC to get that f*****g money. Those guys owe me like half a mil. You have to understand this." he continued. "So, Conor's in debt with me. I'm coming after that a**, that's why he's laughing anytime I post something and that is why he is trying to stay in the game. You see Proper 12 everywhere, they want him to be the champ, f**k you and your seven-headed snake. Cut your b***h ass off."

It is interesting to hear Tony Ferguson go into the details of why he left Paradigm. It seems he believes they were mainly focused on McGregor, so he was forced to do what was best for him.

Will Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor ever fight?

Although it seems unlikely McGregor will pay Tony Ferguson $500k, perhaps they can solve their differences by fighting one another. Although the Irishman wants big fights, he seems like he's ready to make another run at the belt and that starts with the rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

If McGregor wins his fight against Dustin Poirier, and Ferguson beats Charles Oliveira at UFC 256, the possibility of them fighting one another only grows.

For now, the bad blood between Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor is alive and well.