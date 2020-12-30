UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson posts Conor McGregor throwback picture

Tony Ferguson has posted a picture side by side with Conor McGregor on his Instagram account. 'El Cucuy' has been voicing his wish to fight the former UFC double-champion for a long time.

Ahead of his bout with Charles Oliveira at UFC 256 this December, Ferguson was active about how he never got a title shot even after winning 11 fights straight.

But following a disappointing performance in the Octagon where Oliveira completely dominated Ferguson, his chances of having a shot for the UFC lightweight championship have diminished considerably.

With UFC 257 getting closer, there are suggestions that the main event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier could decide the first title contender for the lightweight title. So, it looks like Ferguson is trying to scoop a position for himself in case McGregor wins.

If UFC president Dana White fails on his mission of convincing Khabib Nurmagomedov to return from his retirement, the promotion will have to find a different future for the UFC lightweight belt.

Right now, the winner of Conor McGregor versus Poirier will be the best-positioned contender for a future title fight, with Oliveira lurking in for the second spot.

Justin Gaethje is probably also ahead of Ferguson since he defeated 'El Cucuy' earlier this year before losing to Nurmagomedov.

But if there is anything that Ferguson is known for, it is his resilience and ability to never give up. Maybe that will help him this time as well, with the UFC rewarding his efforts with his highly-desired title shot.

Tony Ferguson claims Conor McGregor owes him $500,000

Both Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor were represented by Paradigm Sports Management until 'El Cucuy' decided to leave the company. He alleged a conflict of interests, with Conor McGregor being benefitted.

Before the announcement that Conor McGregor would face Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257, it was Ferguson who was prospecting to fight Poirier next year. However, a deal was never reached, and Poirier ended up being matched up with 'The Notorious'.

"I don't know, that dude is a b*tch, Conor's a b*tch, Khabib's a b*tch. All three of them. I saw that they were going to take the No. 2 and No. 4 and then put them over me. Get one with [Michael] Chandler, do that, and put me at No. 5. F*ck that," said Ferguson.

'El Cucuy' thinks that the UFC and Paradigm management twitch the strings behind the curtain to line up the fights that will make the most money, not to put the fighters who deserve the most.

"You can't be using that and manipulating the system along with the UFC to get that money," remarked Ferguson. "Those guys owe me like half a million. You got to understand that. Conor is in debt with me, so I'm coming after that ass. That's why he's laughing any time I post something."

Do you think Tony Ferguson still deserves a title shot? Sound off in the comments.