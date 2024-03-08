The UFC 299 press conference highlights have revealed a string of memorable moments, with Sean O'Malley, Marlon Vera, Kevin Holland, Michael Page, Petr Yan, and Song Yadong featuring most prominently. However, despite the star power on stage, the press conference was tamer than expected.

O'Malley, despite being the UFC 299 headliner and one of the promotion's attempts at replacing Conor McGregor, was booed when talking about his composure and confidence in knocking Vera out. Given his status as the supposed fan favorite and star, it was not the reaction that he or the promotion expected.

This was picked up on by fans on YouTube, one of whom mocked 'Sugar' for the negative fan reception.

"The supposed fan favourite getting boo'd out the building"

Another fan criticized O'Malley for lacking charisma, which isn't the first time that fans have referenced a disconnect between his flashy fashion sense and monotone delivery on the mic.

"You can't be dressed like that and have no charisma or skills on the mic....."

This was echoed by other fans, who do not find the UFC bantamweight champion entertaining outside the octagon.

"O'Malley is so boring on the mic its crazy"

Meanwhile, other comments took a swipe at O'Malley's eccentric attire for the press conference.

"Sean looks like big bird did acid in elementary school and never graduated"

Other notable moments in the press conference consisted of Vera getting a warm reception from fans while echoing how much of a hard worker he is. Kevin Holland, who is scheduled to take on Michael 'Venom' Page, alluded to 'MVP' only fighting minor league opponents, while Page referred to himself as the UFC's MVP.

Perhaps the most shocking event was Yan and Song both speaking in English, which they've hardly ever done.

UFC 299 features a former champion on the prelims

There are three former champions, undisputed and interim, on the UFC 299 card. Dustin Poirier is a former interim titleholder at lightweight, while Petr Yan once held undisputed bantamweight gold. However, another former undisputed champion is Rafael dos Anjos, who had a short stint as the lightweight kingpin.

He faces surging 155-pound grappler Mateusz Gamrot in the prelims, where he will hope to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss to Vicente Luque in his official return to lightweight.