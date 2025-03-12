WATCH: Towering phenom Nabil Anane shifts into Gear 5 in brilliant highlight reel ahead of ONE 172 clash against Superlek

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane is blessed with an enormous height and reach advantage, which has brought him unparalleled success in ONE Championship.

Standing at 6-foot-4 with a reach nearing 80 inches, the Thai-Algerian star has utilized his tools to assemble a six-fight winning streak. This run is earmarked by his wondrous first-round TKO of Nico Carrillo this past January to capture the interim crown.

The promotion shared his best performances in a special One Piece-themed edit on Instagram, featuring the long-running Japanese manga and anime series' beloved opening theme, "We Are!"

Check out the video below:

The special edit is based on Anane's love for the anime and his resemblance to the series' protagonist, Luffy D. Monkey — a comparison that he wholeheartedly agrees with.

The 20-year-old will look to again channel Luffy's fighting spirit when he goes to war with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a unification bout for the 145-pound Muay Thai division's undisputed crown at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23

Denis Puric speaks on the magnitude of a Nabil Anane victory at ONE 172

Battle-hardened striking veteran Denis Puric enjoys an underdog story like many combat sports fans, and he is rooting for Nabil Anane to pull off the upset against Superlek, who also holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'The Bosnian Menace' said about Anane and Superlek's high-stakes rematch of their June 2023 encounter:

"If we're being realistic, you got to go with experience. I think Superlek wins. But I hope this guy surprises me because I like that s***. I like those kind of stories. Those are the best stories. So yeah, I hope Nabil wins."

ONE 172 will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

