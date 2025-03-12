  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • WATCH: Towering phenom Nabil Anane shifts into Gear 5 in brilliant highlight reel ahead of ONE 172 clash against Superlek

WATCH: Towering phenom Nabil Anane shifts into Gear 5 in brilliant highlight reel ahead of ONE 172 clash against Superlek

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Mar 12, 2025 11:12 GMT
Nabil Anane (left) Superlek (right) [Photos via: ONE Championship]
Nabil Anane (left) Superlek (right) [Photos via: ONE Championship]

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane is blessed with an enormous height and reach advantage, which has brought him unparalleled success in ONE Championship.

Ad

Standing at 6-foot-4 with a reach nearing 80 inches, the Thai-Algerian star has utilized his tools to assemble a six-fight winning streak. This run is earmarked by his wondrous first-round TKO of Nico Carrillo this past January to capture the interim crown.

The promotion shared his best performances in a special One Piece-themed edit on Instagram, featuring the long-running Japanese manga and anime series' beloved opening theme, "We Are!"

Check out the video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The special edit is based on Anane's love for the anime and his resemblance to the series' protagonist, Luffy D. Monkey — a comparison that he wholeheartedly agrees with.

The 20-year-old will look to again channel Luffy's fighting spirit when he goes to war with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a unification bout for the 145-pound Muay Thai division's undisputed crown at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23

Ad

Denis Puric speaks on the magnitude of a Nabil Anane victory at ONE 172

Battle-hardened striking veteran Denis Puric enjoys an underdog story like many combat sports fans, and he is rooting for Nabil Anane to pull off the upset against Superlek, who also holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'The Bosnian Menace' said about Anane and Superlek's high-stakes rematch of their June 2023 encounter:

Ad
"If we're being realistic, you got to go with experience. I think Superlek wins. But I hope this guy surprises me because I like that s***. I like those kind of stories. Those are the best stories. So yeah, I hope Nabil wins."

ONE 172 will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी