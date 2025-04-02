WATCH: Towering terror Roman Kryklia mauls Andrei Stoica to retain light heavyweight kickboxing throne in Singapore

ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia has become synonymous with the word 'dominance' over his six-year tenure with ONE Championship. In December 2020, he showed fans he can maintain control of a fight across all five rounds when he clashed with Andrei Stoica.

With the light heavyweight kickboxing crown on the line, Kryklia wisely put the pressure on Stoica early and often. While 'Mr. KO' was able to respond later in the bout with some stinging blows, Kryklia's unrelenting offense allowed him to retain the gold via unanimous decision.

Watch Roman Kryklia's handiwork below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

Thoroughly dismantling Stoica marked Kryklia's second straight win under the ONE banner. He has since extended his winning streak to six, with his most recent outing being a second-round knockout of Australian standout Alex Roberts in December 2023 to win the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai crown.

For his seventh foray in the circle, the Ukrainian star will return to the 225-pound kickboxing ranks to defend the throne against United Kingdom striker Lyndon Knowles at ONE Fight Night 30 on Friday, April 4. The iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will host the event.

Roman Kryklia is not overlooking what Lyndon Knowles brings to the table

Despite Roman Kryklia's stellar run thus far in ONE, he is not taking Lyndon Knowles lightly. The Champ Belts product shared in an interview with ONE how he is approaching his defense of his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title, saying:

"I take every opponent seriously. I always prepare as if I'm facing the toughest fight of my life, and that mindset never changes. You can't predict how things will go in this game, which is what makes it special."

ONE Fight Night 30 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

