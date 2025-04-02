“My mindset never changes” - Roman Kryklia reveals his usual pre-fight mantra ahead of Lyndon Knowles scrap at Lumpinee

Roman Kryklia isn't taking anything for granted when he steps inside the ring with newcomer Lyndon Knowles this Friday night.

Ad

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video will see Kryklia put his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against Knowles in a heavy-hitting headliner that you won't want to miss.

Ad

Trending

Speaking with ONE, Kryklia made it clear that he's treating Knowles like he would any other fight, expecting the toughest test of his career.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“I take every opponent seriously," Kryklia said. "I always prepare as if I’m facing the toughest fight of my life, and that mindset never changes. You can’t predict how things will go in this game, which is what makes it special.”

Ad

Thus far, the Ukrainian powerhouse is perfect inside the Circle, building a solid 6-0 record with four of his wins coming by way of knockout—an 80% finish rate.

Lyndon Knowles is ready to take it to Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 30

With more than 20 years of experience in the art of eight limbs and three WBC Muay Thai world titles to his credit, Lyndon Knowles may very well be Roman Kryklia's most difficult test to date.

Ad

But if Knowles hopes to bring 26 pounds of gold back home to the United Kingdom, he knows he'll have to be on his A-game. After all, Kryklia is a two-sport ONE world champion for a reason.

“Well, he wouldn’t be champion if he wasn’t so good, would he? He’s the double champ," Knowles told ONE. "He’s the man I’ve got to beat, and that’s what I’m focused on. He’s set himself apart from the rest."

Ad

Will Knowles make a statement in his ONE debut and hand the Ukrainian his first loss inside the Circle, or will Kryklia add another highlight-reel finish to his resume?

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.