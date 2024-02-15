WATCH: Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty’s brutal conquest of ONE Championship’s best-ever strikers

The UK’s most dangerous striker — Jonathan Haggerty — returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday night to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Last year, ‘The General’ shocked the world of Muay Thai when he scored a thunderous first-round knockout against Nong-O Hama to claim his first bantamweight belt. On February 16, he puts it all on the line against Brazilian striker Felipe Lobo. Ahead of Haggerty’s highly anticipated headliner inside Thailand’s most famous arena, ONE Championship is looking back at the rise of the British superstar via its official YouTube channel.

“Ahead of two-sport ONE World Champion Jonathan Haggerty’s highly anticipated ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title defense against Brazilian sensation Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16, relive his outstanding rise to the top in ONE!”

Haggerty goes into his latest world title fight riding an impressive five-fight win streak that has seen him claim not one but two ONE world titles.

‘The General’ became a two-sport world champion when he knocked out ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 16.

Jonathan Haggerty has tested himself against the biggest names in Muay Thai history

Since signing with ONE Championship in 2019, Haggerty has gone toe-to-toe with some of the biggest names in the art of eight limbs.

Following an impressive win over Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in his sophomore appearance with the promotion, Haggerty engaged in a memorable five-round war with Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE: Dawn of Heroes. ‘The General’ may have come up short against ‘The Iron Man,’, but the bout was so close that ONE booked an immediate rematch between the two combat sports icons.

Will Jonathan Haggerty add another impressive performance in his return to the Mecca of Muay Thai, or will Felipe Lobo shock the world and claim his first ONE world championship?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.