WATCH: Two-sport king Prajanchai nearly tears up watching close friend Tawanchai fall to Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai made an effort to support his good friend Tawanchai PK Saenchai in his quest to win the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23. However, it did not turn out the way that they expected.

Tawanchai, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, was on an absolute roll during his interim world title tilt with Masaaki Noiri. Late in the third round though, Noiri dropped Tawanchai with his world-renowned lead left hook before soon overwhelming him to win the gold via TKO.

Prajanchai was on edge throughout the entire sequence at ringside, which ONE captured on video and posted on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

The defeat to Noiri marked the end of 25-year-old Tawanchai's remarkable nine-fight winning streak, which began with a first-round knockout of close friend Saemapetch Fairtex in January 2022.

The full replay of ONE 172 is available via watch.onefc.com.

Prajanchai's opponent for undisputed strawweight kickboxing gold emerges at ONE 172

Besides supporting Tawanchai in his quest for two-sport glory, Prajanchai was present at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan to see who he would face in a unification bout for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship.

Earlier in the night, former 135-pound kickboxing kings Jonathan Di Bella and Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao dueled over the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship in a five-round classic.

Knowing that two-sport king Prajanchai was in attendance, the Italian-Canadian produced arguably his best outing under the ONE banner in his three-year tenure to claim the interim strawweight kickboxing crown via unanimous decision.

Their unification bout could take place later this year at ONE 173 on August 1, as Di Bella suggested during his post-fight interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson.

