WATCH: Tye Ruotolo, Kongthoranee, Nong-O bring out the heat in brutal highlight reel ahead of ONE Fight Night 31

The legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will once again play host to ONE Championship's brightest stars, with ONE Fight Night 31 happening within its hallowed halls on Friday, May 2.

The card will be headlined by the much-anticipated rematch between the great Nong-O Hama and flyweight Muay Thai rising star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai. In the co-main event, ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo will attempt to defend the throne against Canadian rival Dante Leon.

Looking to give fans a glimpse into what they can expect from the competing athletes at the event, the promotion posted some of their most devastating finishes in an Instagram post.

Check out the post below:

The event's undercard is also filled with must-watch fights, though there are two matchups that are strong contenders to win Fight of the Night honors.

In the lone MMA bout of the card, Zhang Lipeng will attempt to forge a two-fight winning streak by handing Brazilian standout Lucas Gabriel his first defeat under the ONE banner in a lightweight MMA bout.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai newcomer Jordan Estupinan is bringing momentum with him after a strong promotional debut in January, which he hopes will translate into a statement-making win against the hard-hitting Ali Saldoev.

Liam Harrison shares thoughts on ONE Fight Night 31's main eventers

As fans prepare for a thrilling night of fights at ONE Fight Night 31, Muay Thai great Liam Harrison made his thoughts known on who he is picking to win between Nong-O and Kongthoranee.

The United Kingdom legend stated in an interview with the promotion:

"I don't mind who wins. I like both of those guys, and they could both still have strong runs in the division."

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

