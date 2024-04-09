WATCH: Tye Ruotolo mimics twin Kade’s crafty submission in world title defense over Izaak Michell

Kade and Tye Ruotolo are twins in practically every way.

On Friday, April 5, the two ONE world champions returned to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium looking to extend their identical win streaks under the ONE banner against a pair of impressive debutants.

Putting his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title on the line for the very first time, Tye Ruotolo delivered a show-stopping performance, submitting Aussie standout Izaak Michell at the 4:43 mark with a slick arm-in rear-naked choke — the exact same maneuver his brother used to defeat Francisco Lo earlier in the evening:

"DEJA VU. Tye Ruotolo retains the ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title with the same sub as his brother, Kade!"

Immediately following his victory over Francisco Lo, Kade Ruotolo dubbed it the "Ruotolo-tine."

Following their respective wins, Kade and Tye Ruotolo are both 6-0 under the ONE Championship banner with six combined submissions between the two.

You can check out Kade Ruotolo's submission victory over Izaak Michell by jumping to the 2:30 mark below:

As Tye Ruotolo weighs up his options, Kade Ruotolo prepares for MMA debut on June 7

While no announcements have been made regarding what comes next for Tye Ruotolo, we already know that Kade Ruotolo will return to the circle on Friday, June 7, prepared to make his mixed martial arts debut at ONE 167 at Impact Arena.

Ruotolo is set to square off with American standout Blake Cooper, marking the first time that he'll strap on the four-ounce gloves after dominating the world of Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

27-year-old Cooper came up short in his promotional debut last September against Maurice Abevi, but don't let that fool you — the Cage Warriors vet has an otherwise solid record that includes two first-round knockouts as an amateur and back-to-back finishes as a professional.

ONE Championship fans in North America can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 7.

