WATCH: Tye Ruotolo puts on a submission masterclass that made Dagi Arslanaliev tap twice in one match

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Apr 21, 2025 16:36 GMT
Tye Ruotolo (back) chokes out Dagi Arslanaliev [Photo via ONE Championship]

Before he became the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, Tye Ruotolo proved nearly two years ago that he was primed to ascend as the division's inaugural king by taking on a significantly larger opponent.

This happened when Ruotolo shared the same stage with mixed martial arts veteran Dagi Arslanaliev in a 180-pound catchweight submission grappling contest at ONE Fight Night 13 in August 2023.

Check out the matchup's highlights uploaded on ONE Championship's official Instagram account below:

After a brief feeling-out phase on the feet, Ruotolo took the action to the mat, initiating a deep leg entanglement. Although Arslanaliev managed to fend off the several leglock attempts, Ruotolo kept his foot on the gas pedal.

Ruotolo appeared to force the tap with a heel hook. After a brief confusion, he proceeded to orchestrate the finish, sinking in a deep rear-naked choke to seal the victory at the 2:39 mark of the single-round, 10-minute duel.

At ONE Fight Night 16, three months later, Ruotolo finally had his hands on 26 pounds of gold and recognition as the first-ever ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion by outclassing Magomed Abdulkadirov to score a clear-cut unanimous decision win,

Tye Ruotolo returns to action at ONE Fight Night 31

Tye Ruotolo is now gearing up for the second defense of his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title when he suits up for action in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31.

There, the American grappling prodigy is booked to take on an equally formidable Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion in Dante Leon, happening live in U.S. primetime at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada will be able to watch this duel for free on Prime Video.

A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.

Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.

Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.

In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
