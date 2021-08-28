Watch: Tyron Woodley hilariously asks Jake Paul to promote his rap song 'Let's Go Big'

In addition to being a former UFC welterweight champion and a fledgling boxer, Tyron Woodley is also a musician. In a spot of fun, Tyron Woodley challenged Jake Paul to promote his new song, 'Let's Go Big'.

While in conversation with Ariel Helwani, with Jake Paul in attendance, Tyron Woodley dared Jake Paul to help him promote his new rap single:

"Tell your people to download my song, since you so helpful. You helping out the MMA community, you helping out me, you paying me a payday, get on the camera and say, 'Everybody, download Let's Go Big, Tyron Woodley & O.T. Genesis'," exclaimed Tyron Woodley.

In turn, Jake Paul accommodated Tyron Woodley's dare, albeit with a twist of his own:

"Everybody, go right now, download Tyron's song if you want your ears to bleed," quipped Jake Paul.

Catch the entire segment with Ariel Helwani, Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul right here:

Jake Paul could further help Tyron Woodley's rap career

Soon after Jake Paul signed the contract to battle Tyron Woodley, he posted a video revealing it on YouTube. Paul indulged in a series of characteristic antics throughout the video. Towards the end, he opened up about Tyron Woodley's rap song titled 'I'll Beat Your A**', featuring Wiz Khalifa.

While in conversation with Logan Paul, 'The Problem Child' hinted that he could use the track as his walkout song. 'The Maverick' went on to mock Woodley, saying that the former UFC welterweight champion failed to win a single round after the release of the track.

You can check out the full conversation here:

Tensions are running high as the fight inches closer. Jake Paul will go into the fight looking to bolster his record and reputation. Tyron Woodley, on the other hand, will walk in with a chip on his shoulder, determined to prove his detractors, who think he is past his prime, wrong.

Who do you reckon will come out on top? Let us know in the comments!

Edited by Jack Cunningham