Watch: Tyson Fury and Darren Till MMA training video resurfaces amidst rumored Francis Ngannou matchup

Amid talk of a potential clash between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, a video has resurfaced that documented 'The Gypsy King' working on his MMA skills with UFC middleweight Darren Till.

Fury, sporting the UFC's MMA gloves that presumably belonged to Till, was filmed putting in some pad work with 'The Gorilla' inside the cage way back in November 2019.

The video found its way back into mainstream discourse amid talk of a potential special-rules fight between UFC heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou and himself.

Check out Tyson Fury's training footage with Darren Till right here:

The Mancunian heavyweight boxer was seen working on his striking as he practiced knee and elbow strikes. He also worked on his low-kick defense and more with Till.

In an interview with BT Sport's Nick Peet back in November 2019, Darren Till offered fans some insight into his training session with the heavyweight boxing bigwig:

"We done a hard hour [of training], I swear we done a hard hour. Afterwards he was chatting to me, obviously everyone knows the mental side of things that he went through, I swear that guy’s got a rock-solid mentality. Like an unbelievable mentality. I thought mine was strong. He gave me, like when I step back I say to John, 'The stuff that comes out of his mouth is next level.'”

Check out Darren Till's full interaction with Nick Peet below:

Tyson Fury commemorates his triumph against Dillian Whyte

Coming off a decisive win against Dillian Whyte on the grandest stage of them all, Tyson Fury took to social media to celebrate what he declared was the final victory of his extremely successful career.

Fury managed to outbox 'The Body Snatcher', knocking him out in the sixth round of their clash. An uppercut sent Whyte to the canvas. Although he managed to find his feet before the count, the referee opted to call a stop to the contest.

Fury subsequently took to Twitter to share some pictures with the fans. He also took the opportunity to express his gratitude towards everyone who was a part of this journey.

Check out Tyson Fury's post on Twitter right here:

"I Came I Saw I Conquered Thank you Wembley, We Made History! God Bless You All, My Family and My Team. All Glory Be To My Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ."

