Watch: UFC fighter Merab Dvalishvili scales a tree to fetch oranges for spectators in Italy 

Right now, there are few fighters in the UFC’s bantamweight division hotter than Merab Dvalishvili. ‘The Machine’, who is ranked at #1 in the promotion’s 135lbs rankings, is flying high after his recent win over former champion Petr Yan.

Judging by a recent video that has emerged on Twitter, though, Dvalishvili isn’t just flying high in his UFC career.

The native of Georgia was recorded in Italy, showing some incredible dexterity, athleticism and upper-body strength to clamber up an orange tree. Dvalishvili can then be seen throwing oranges down to some fans who have gathered on the street underneath.

The tweet, from Giorgo Kokiashvili, who is the MMA Social Media Manager at Setanta Sports Eurasia, labels Dvalishvili the ‘People’s Champ’ for his climb.

“Well, there it is, a new video of Merab Dvalishvili from Italy.

Merab just climbed the orange tree to give people some orange.

He’s called “The People’s Champ” for a reason.”

Giorgi Kokiashvili 🇬🇪 ✊ 🇺🇦 @iHeartGeorgius1



Merab just climbed the orange tree to give people some orange



He's called "The People's Champ" for a reason. Well, there it is, a new video of Merab Dvalishvili from ItalyMerab just climbed the orange tree to give people some orangeHe's called "The People's Champ" for a reason. Well, there it is, a new video of Merab Dvalishvili from Italy 😁Merab just climbed the orange tree to give people some orange 🍊He's called "The People's Champ" for a reason. ❤ https://t.co/CNBNpmWv9B

Unsurprisingly, the stunt drew the respect of some fans on Twitter, who responded to the initial video positively.

MMA-CODEX @CodexMma @iHeartGeorgius1 This is like the hero's introductory scene in a film @iHeartGeorgius1 This is like the hero's introductory scene in a film

Others, though, were not so impressed – giving ‘The Machine’ respect for the gesture, but pointing out that the oranges may not have been edible.

Spaghetti MMA @Sicilian_Joe_ There's a reason if nobody takes those @iHeartGeorgius1 I want to see when they realize they're not for eatingThere's a reason if nobody takes those @iHeartGeorgius1 I want to see when they realize they're not for eating 😂There's a reason if nobody takes those

Will Merab Dvalishvili fight for the UFC bantamweight title in the near future?

After his big win over Petr Yan earlier in 2023, Merab Dvalishvili has climbed to the top of the UFC’s bantamweight rankings. Right now, he sits only below current champion Aljamain Sterling.

Usually, a win like Dvalishvili’s over Yan would guarantee a fighter a title shot. However, things for ‘The Machine’ are a little different, purely because he is a close friend and training partner of Sterling.

Both men have outright refused to fight one another, despite Dana White warning Dvalishvili that turning down a title fight would be a bad idea.

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow Dana White to Dvalishvili: Turning down title fight against ‘friend’ Sterling is a ‘really bad idea’ bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/13/2363… Dana White to Dvalishvili: Turning down title fight against ‘friend’ Sterling is a ‘really bad idea’ bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/13/2363…

With ‘The Funk Master’ scheduled to defend his title against Henry Cejudo next month, though, the situation for Dvalishvili may change soon.

If ‘Triple C’ manages to defeat Sterling to regain the title he never lost inside the octagon, then a defense against Dvalishvili would be the most logical next step for the division, giving ‘The Machine’ a chance to become a champion after all.

Poll : 0 votes