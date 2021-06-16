Watch: UFC fighter Sean Strickland gets into a fight with jiu-jitsu champion sparring partner over 'd**k move'

UFC fighter Sean Strickland was recently involved in a minor scuffle with jiu-jitsu world champion Orlando Sanchez at the RVCA Training Center. During a grappling session, Strickland threw a punch, followed by a kick, at Orlando, before accusing the BJJ ace of snapping his arm.

Orlando Sanchez, a former ADCC world champion, promptly protested Sean Strickland's accusations, claiming that he was trying to get a hold of 'Tarzan' in a submission. Strickland, who is gearing up for a fight later this month, said it was a 'd**k move' on Sanchez's part nonetheless. The 11th-ranked middleweight left the mat, insisting that Orlando's yank had rendered his arms sore.

"Let's be honest, bro. You know if someone does that you and you try to yank that s**t, that is first, bro. We all know it is dirty...it's f**king sore. I'm f**ked, dude," said Sean Strickland.

Sean Strickland later posted a clip from the aforesaid sparring session on his Instagram. Strickland has stated that there will be a rematch between himself and Orlando Sanchez on Friday.

"Soo who was the bigger c*** here? Me or @orlandogb72 ??!?! Lol And yes there will be a rematch Friday lol!!!," wrote Sean Strickland on Instagram.

Check out Sean Strickland's altercation with Orlando Sanchez below:

Sean Strickland will fight Uriah Hall next

Sean Strickland will lock horns with Uriah Hall on the upcoming UFC Fight Night card slated for July 31, 2021. The middleweight clash was initially scheduled for the co-main event at UFC 265 in August. However, due to undisclosed reasons, the bout has been shifted to the main event slot for UFC Fight Night 191, per ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

"Speaking of UFC 265 on Aug. 7, Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland has been moved from that card to the main event of the July 31 fight night card, per sources. Five rounds," wrote Ariel Helwani on Twitter.

Speaking of UFC 265 on Aug. 7, Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland has been moved from that card to the main event of the July 31 fight night card, per sources. Five rounds. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 4, 2021

Sean Strickland stands a chance to cement himself as a top contender with a victory over the renowned Uriah Hall. If victorious on July 31, the Californian will extend his winning streak to five in the UFC.

