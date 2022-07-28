Watch: UFC fighter shares throwback video of trying to keep Kamaru Usman and Ali Abdelaziz from "murdering" hecklers at PFL event 

UFC lightweight Matt Frevola recently shared a throwback video of Kamaru Usman and Ali Abdelaziz having a backstage altercation with some fans. 'The Streamrolla' can also be seen trying to pull a guy off of Usman as the future UFC champ and his manager are caught in a scuffle with a group of fans. Posting a video of the incident, Frevola wrote on Twitter:

"Damn we hit 2k. Here’s a vid from the vault of me trying to keep the champ & Ali from murdering some hecklers at a UFC event back in the day"

"Damn we hit 2k. Here's a vid from the vault of me trying to keep the champ & Ali from murdering some hecklers at a UFC event back in the day"

The incident took place in 2018 when Kamaru Usman and Ali Abdelaziz were in attendance for a PFL event at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. Other clips of the incident show 'The Nigerian Nightmare' shoving a fan who pushed him back in response. The situation then escalated as other members of the group caught hold of Abdelaziz as he tried to reach Usman.

However, the mayhem was quickly defused with what appeared to be intervention from officials. The reason for the altercation remains unclear from the video.

Kamaru Usman details his PFL brawl with fans

In the aftermath of his 2018 PFL brawl, Kamaru Usman shared his side of things in a subsequent appearance on The MMA Hour. According to Usman, he and Ali Abdelaziz left the auditorium to get some water when the national anthem started playing.

Usman and Abdelaziz waited for the anthem to end before entering again when someone who appeared to be kneeling began shouting at them. As per 'The Nigerian Nightmare', his repeated attempts at diffusing the situation were met with vulgar responses. Usman told Ariel Helwani:

"At this point I’m like, okay this dude is clearly drunk and he’s serious and he’s right in my face, so I’m like, ‘Back up, you’re in my space,’” Usman said. “And the guy goes, ‘You ain’t going to do nothing, what do you think? You’re f’ing tough?’ I think he’s going to swing on me because he’s more and more aggressive so I push him off me and I’m like, ‘Bro, back up.’"

Things escalated quickly as Usman and Abdelaziz got jumped on and the future UFC champ couldn't believe the absolute bizarreness of the situation. Usman further added:

"I turn around for us to leave and all of a sudden while my back is turned, I get hit in the back. Boom. Then it’s like three of them jump on Ali and then three of them jump on me and now it’s like I gotta defend myself. I’m in self defense mode and I’m trying to draw one guy off me and it’s all just a crazy commotion, guys are trying to jump on — and the whole time, I couldn’t believe the situation was happening."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting UFC welterweight contender @USMAN84kg tells his side of the story regarding the brawl he and his manager @AliAbdelaziz00 were involved in at PFL 1. Watch #TheMMAHour live: twitter.com/i/events/92500… UFC welterweight contender @USMAN84kg tells his side of the story regarding the brawl he and his manager @AliAbdelaziz00 were involved in at PFL 1. Watch #TheMMAHour live: twitter.com/i/events/92500… https://t.co/v3tjvzyWWQ

