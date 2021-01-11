Watch: UFC launches latest promo video for Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier featuring the song 'Higher' by Eminem

The UFC is sparing no efforts in making UFC 257 a box-office success, as they have launched a new promotional video for the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier fight featuring Eminem's song 'Higher'. The highly-anticipated battle between McGregor and Poirier is set to take place on January 23, 2021, at 'Fight Island'.

UFC posted the promo video which features Eminem on their Twitter account.

UFC managing to get Eminem on board to promote the McGregor vs. Poirier fight is a big accomplishment since the iconic rapper has been one of the leading music artists for over two decades. The song, 'Higher' is from the deluxe edition of Eminem's latest Music to Be Murdered By album.

McGregor and Poirier will be colliding for the second time after their first outing resulted in a convincing first round TKO win for the Irishman at UFC 178. Even though Poirier has stated that he will not be gunning for revenge, 'The Diamond' will certainly be looking for a payback against McGregor.

Compared to Poirier's 13 fights, 'The Notorious' has only been in the UFC octagon for eight times since 2014, which reflects Poirier's clear edge in experience over the past six years.

Fans to catch live action at UFC 257 from the arena

UFC 257 will be hosted at the Etihad Arena, and the fans will have a chance to catch the action live from the stands, after almost ten months.

The entire triple header week is headlined by Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar on January 16, Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny on Janaury 20, and Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier on January 23.

However, only a limited audience will be allowed in the arena while maintaining the guidelines put forward by the authorities to restrict the scare of COVID-19. Intrestingly, tickets for UFC 257 were sold out in minutes after they were made available online for the fans to purchase.

Needless to say, UFC 257 could be one of the biggest events of the year since it marks the return of The Notorious in a fight that is likely to dictate the future of the UFC lightweight division.