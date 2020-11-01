Watch: UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya reacts to Anderson Silva getting TKO'ed by Uriah Hall

Undisputed UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who was present by the Octagon for the UFC Vegas 12 event, has weighed in on the fight card’s headlining bout.

Adesanya shared his views concerning the main event fight between Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall.

Adesanya comments on Silva loss pic.twitter.com/Ss0yygL3kx — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) November 1, 2020

Addressing the same, Adesanya praised both Silva and Hall for their respective performances in the fight.

Besides, Adesanya praised Silva for getting the better of Hall in the initial stages of the fight.

The Last Stylebender also noted that Hall eventually found his confidence and secured the victory over the legendary Silva.

In response to a question from Yahoo journalist Kevin Iole regarding whether he feels bad to see the legendary Anderson Silva go out like he did in what could be his final UFC fight, Israel Adesanya stated:

“Doesn’t hurt me, but I just feel for him (Anderson Silva) and Uriah (Hall); both of them. Look at that moment. It’s beautiful.”

Additionally, in a tweet put forth by the UFC’s official Twitter account, Israel Adesanya opened up on Anderson Silva’s performance against Uriah Hall and 'The Spider’s' legendary career. Adesanya said:

“Yeah. I mean – the man. He (Anderson Silva) is the man. I’m out of words. He’s just the man. Seeing him in the cage, if you know, you know. If you fight, you know. If you’re in the UFC, you know. You saw me after my last fight; I embraced the moment. He embraced the moment, and like he’s just got so much behind it. He’s done this s*** forever. I’m just honored to be here, man.”

“The guy that got me in the game; I get to watch him fight. His last fight in the UFC – The rise and the sunset. It was competitive. He looked good. He froze Uriah first, then Uriah found his confidence later on.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Israel Adesanya has consistently asserted his respect for Anderson Silva

Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva faced one another back in February of 2019, with Adesanya besting Silva via unanimous decision.

Adesanya, who generally engages in a considerable amount of trash talk against his opponents, has consistently expressed the tremendous amount of respect he has for MMA icon Anderson Silva.

On that note, following the conclusion of Silva’s fight against Hall, Israel Adesanya reiterated the same, as The Spider seemingly bids adieu to the UFC.

Which fighter would you like to see Anderson Silva compete against, if he does choose to stage a comeback in the future? Sound off in the comments.