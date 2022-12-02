UFC featherweight contender Charles 'Air' Jourdain recently posted a hilarious video of him fake-proposing to his girlfriend before shooting a takedown.

His girlfriend was then able to secure a tight enough guillotine choke to force lightweight Charles Jourdain to tap.

'Air' has taken a lighthearted approach to his social media and posts funny videos relatively often. But it seems his latest skit has been the biggest hit with fight fans after @tonyselbow1 posted the video on Twitter with the following caption:

"charles jourdain is literally a treasure"

See the post below:

Charles Jourdain has lost his last two fights against tough opposition in Shane Burgos and Nathaniel Wood. With an exciting fighting style, 'Air' will hope to turn his luck around the next time he sets foot in the octagon.

UFC stars Kevin Holland and Stephen Thompson sit down ahead of their main event this weekend

Kevin 'Trailblazer' Holland and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson are set to face off in the main event of this weekend's UFC card.

Both men share a traditional martial arts background, with Holland having a black belt in kung-fu and Thompson a black belt in karate. The bout at UFC Orlando is highly anticipated due to both fighters' acumen on their feet.

Holland and Thompson sat down ahead of their bout this weekend and 'Trailblazer' discussed the origins of his martial arts journey in a never-told-before story. According to Holland, he was kicked out of high school at 15. 'Trailblazer' then attended what appeared to be a normal school, but the teacher would educate the students in martial arts instead or the school curriculum:

"I got kicked out of high school my freshman year. And the school I went to was a martial arts instructor and literally all day every day all we did was martial arts. Supposed to be learning regular stuff and... I got all my credits to graduate high school in California, which is a lot of credits."

Watch the video below:

UFC @ufc



[ Watch the full Kung Fu Kevin shares his unique high school experience for the first time 🥋[ Watch the full #UFCOrlando main event face-to-face now: ufc.ac/3VKwRJr Kung Fu Kevin shares his unique high school experience for the first time 🥋[ Watch the full #UFCOrlando main event face-to-face now: ufc.ac/3VKwRJr ] https://t.co/WTVeaWBAJM

Both men are coming off defeats in their previous bouts and will be hoping to turn the momentum around. A strong performance for 'Wonderboy' could help his chances of getting another title shot. For the unranked Kevin Holland, a win over No.6-ranked UFC welterweight Thompson could boost him to the top echelon of the 170 lbs. division.

Poll : 0 votes