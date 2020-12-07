WATCH: UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal featured on an episode of MTV Cribs!

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal is going to be featured on an episode of MTV Cribs!

The former UFC welterweight championship contender and reigning BMF champion took to Twitter to share that he's going to be on one of the most iconic television shows in the history of MTV:

Grew up watching this show and now I’m on it. Check out the brand new season of @MTVCribs Monday at 8pm eastern #theresurrection pic.twitter.com/fQhpp2ClQG — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 7, 2020

"Grew up watching this show, and now I'm on it."

MTV Cribs was indeed something that 30-somethings like Jorge Masvidal grew up watching. The show, which originally premiered back in 2000, took viewers on a virtual tour inside the homes of the world's biggest celebrities including musicians, athletes, actors and whoever else was popular at the time.

The homeowners would often show off their luxurious kitchens, closets, living rooms, bed rooms, and entertainment rooms.

Usually, the main attraction of the house tour would be the garage, which would feature their automobile collections.

For Jorge Masvidal however, he wasn't exactly giving a tour of his real home. Instead, he gave a tour of his other home, the American Top Team training facility in Coconut Creek, Florida.

American Top Team is also home to a number of other UFC superstars and champions, including Dustin Poirier, Tyron Woodley, Santiago Ponzinibbio, Yoel Romero, Thiago Santos, and many others.

This isn't the first time that Masvidal has been featured on a reality show before. In 2018, Masvidal was on Exatlon Estados Unidos, a physical and mental challenge-based reality show that aired on Telemundo.

In fact, Masvidal credits his career revival to his stint on the reality show.

#tbt to that time I went on a reality show and had no contact with the outside world #exatlon #miami pic.twitter.com/bHiWPW85BE — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) August 1, 2019

What's next for Jorge Masvidal?

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal has been on the shelf since July of 2020, when he came up short in a title opportunity against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Currently the number 4-ranked contender in the 170-pound division, Masvidal is still one of the most entertaining fighters in the UFC, and will definitely get a big fight when he finally returns in 2021.

The most commonly-discussed scenario for Masvidal is a bout against former friend and teammate Colby Covington, who is also looking to get back into the title picture.

Given the history between Masvidal and Covington, a bout between the two would definitely be a big draw.

Who do you want to Jorge Masvidal to face when he comes back?