Watch: UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns does the Conor McGregor strut

Gilbert Burns has tried out the 'Billionaire Strut' while shopping for suits.

Gilbert Burns giving the Billy Strut a go 😅



Looking sharp @GilbertDurinho!#UFC258 pic.twitter.com/SKzA8MEzPP — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 9, 2021

In the first episode of the 'UFC 258 Embedded' vlog series, Gilbert Burns paid a visit to Mark Russell Custom Clothing. 'Durinho' explained that he likes putting on suits after wins. Moreover, he said that with Mark Russell, he has won five fights with five suits.

Gilbert Burns chose a maroon colored suit. He said that he already felt like a champion, and imagined putting the Welterweight title on his shoulder.

Burns will challenge former teammate Kamaru Usman for the Welterweight title next. The two were originally supposed to fight on July 11, 2020 at UFC 251. Unfortunately, Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19 along with his teammates. 'Gamebred' Jorge Masvidal stepped in place of Gilbert Burns to fight Kamaru Usman.

The bout between Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman was rescheduled for December 12. However, this bout was canceled, too. This time around, Kamaru Usman had to pull out due to an injury.

Now, the fight between the two is finally materializing. The Welterweight title bout will be the main event of UFC 258, which will be held in the UFC Apex Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, 13 February.

Fight week! Let’s go 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y5yej8SyMV — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) February 8, 2021

When did Gilbert Burns fight last?

Gilbert Burns last fought former Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The fight took place on May 30, 2020 at UFC on ESPN: Woodley vs Burns. For the entirety of the fight, Gilbert Burns dominated in striking and on the ground.

He applied unwavering pressure on Woodley, making sure that the latter was not able to find momentum. Gilbert Burns won the fight via unanimous decision. He also received the Performance of the Night bonus for the fight.

Before his fight with Tyron Woodley, Gilbert Burns had collected another Performance of the Night bonus. This was for his performance against Demian Maia. The two met inside the Octagon at UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira.

At the start of the fight, Demian Maia took Gilbert Burns down and established control on the ground. He even managed to almost execute a submission move. However, Gilbert Burns recovered and brought the fight back to a stand-up match. Burns threw a swift left hook straight to Maia's jaw. Demian Maia fell to the ground, and Gilbert Burns followed through with some ground-and-pound. The fight ended within the first round, with Gilbert Burns winning via TKO.