Bodybuilder and video blogger Houston Jones found out the hard way how getting hit with leg kicks from a professional mixed martial artist feels like. Jones didn't just get leg kicked by any fighter, but one of the best strikers in all of MMA, Stephen Thompson.

In a recent episode of Bodybuilder VS MMA Challenge, Jones decided to get leg kicked by former UFC title contender and undefeated kickboxer Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson. Jones jokingly stated that this challenge would normally cause a crazy amount of pain to the average person but he felt absolutely nothing.

However, the video tells a different story.

In a recent post on Instagram, Stephen Thompson posted a clip of him kicking Jones.

my foot still hurts!! He wanted to see how many kicks he could take from a UFC fighter. 😳 (via @houstonwjones)

Stephen Thompson wins the MMA vs Bodybuilder challenge

Trying to gauge the power coming out of Stephen Thompson's legs, Jones initially held a pad for Wonderboy to kick at. In the first attempt, it seemed like Jones could absorb the kick thanks to the kicking pad but he wasn't so lucky the second time. An absolutely ruthless roundhouse kick from Wonderboy swept Jones off his feet, even with the pad protecting his leg.

Then, it was time for Stephen Thompson to leg kick Jones without the pads as the latter wanted to see how many kicks he could take from the former UFC welterweight title contender.

The first kick he took from Stephen Thompson sent Houston Jones crumbling down to the mat. The second kick left the bodybuilder limping quite gingerly. By the time Wonderboy kicked him again for the third, fourth, and fifth time, a nasty looking bruise had appeared on Jones' right thigh and he was lying down on the ground, writhing in pain.

When Stephen Thompson went to check on Jones, the latter showed him that his thigh was left swollen and badly bruised.

Jones also sparred with Thompson, the video of which was posted by the bodybuilder on his Instagram handle.

Stephen Thomson is 15-4-1 in his professional career and is coming off a dominant decision win over Vicente Luque at UFC 244.