Watch: New UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards gets encouraged by Usain Bolt before Kamaru Usman title fight at UFC 278

Usain Bolt provided words of encouragement to his Jamaican-born counterpart Leon Edwards ahead of his UFC 278 welterweight title fight against Kamaru Usman. Widely considered the greatest sprinter of all time, Bolt was pumped for the main event and cheered for Edwards to get the job done.

It is commonly known that Leon Edwards was born in Kingston, where he lived with his parents and brother in a one-room house. He had a rough childhood surrounded by crime, and his father was involved in suspicious activity. Edwards moved to the UK at the age of nine with the rest of his family for a better life.

At UFC 278, the 30-year-old fighter scripted one of the greatest comebacks in UFC title fight history and lived up to his nickname of 'Rocky'. Going into the fifth round, it was certain that he was down by three rounds. A fired-up Edwards' corner motivated their fighter to overturn the deficit, and in the final minute of the fight, Edwards pulled off a staggering head kick that stunned Usman.

Arguably the greatest Jamaican athlete to put the Caribbean nation on the map, Usain Bolt spoke to Leon Edwards ahead of his rematch with Usman to boost his confidence and said:

''You have a championship fight tonight and you're gonna get it done. We're supporting you alright, be ready, get it done, let's go!''

Edwards was clearly pumped by the message as he carried the prayers and energy of an entire nation to pull off an epic victory at UFC 278.

Watch the clip below:

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA (via @usainbolt) Prior to his fight with Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards got a message of support from Usain Bolt!(via @Leon_edwardsmma Prior to his fight with Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards got a message of support from Usain Bolt! 🇯🇲 (via @Leon_edwardsmma, @usainbolt) https://t.co/e2yFUZB7ii

Leon Edwards recounts touching details of his mother thanking coach Dave Lovell for pushing him at UFC 278

Edwards' path to glory hasn't been easy, but his team, led by Dave Lovell, has been instrumental in his success. Leon Edwards dethroned the Nigerian welterweight titan moments after his corner gave him a fiery speech that has gone viral on social media.

'Rocky' shared touching details of his mother thanking his coach Dave Lovell for pushing her son to chase the knockout. Edwards credits his mom for being the greatest influence in his life. The videos of him sobbing while speaking to his mom with a million emotions running through his head won the hearts of fans around the world.

Leon Edwards' mother sent him a voice note thanking Dave Lovell, which made the coach tear up too:

''My mum saw the videos [of Dave Lovell's pep-talk]. She voice note me this morning, and just crying, saying, ‘Tell Dave thank you ‘cause I could tell he really cared about you.”

Edwards continued:

“It’s like a minute-long voice note of her just crying and saying, ‘Tell Dave thank you. Tell [him] that he really cared for you. And I’m happy that you’ve got someone like that with you in your corner.”

Watch Edwards talk about it in the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Avinash Tewari