Watch: Video compilation of Israel Adesanya's coldest kickboxing knockouts 

Israel Adesanya is the true embodiment of a superstar in sports and entertainment. ‘The Last Stylebender’s transition to MMA from kickboxing has been a roaring success that includes five middleweight title defenses.

Adesanya penetrates pop culture by drawing inspiration from anime, hip-hop culture, and African roots. In a sport that is constantly evolving with fresh talent that is rising through the ranks, the 33-year-old has carved a niche that is unique to himself.

Israel Adesanya had a successful kickboxing career before he made the switch to MMA. He is a multi-time 'King in the Ring' champion and 2016 Glory middleweight contender tournament winner.

In his fight against Pati Afoa back in April 2014, Adesanya stifled his opponent with quick footwork and his gloating demeanor. He landed a quick one-two combination after showboating a crisp shuffle and landed a vicious switch kick that knocked his opponent out cold. 'The Last Stylebender' walked away beaming with pride and laid on the ropes to make an indelible impression.

While Adesanya is known for his intangible defense and revolutionizing the art of 'micro-feints,' some of the moments that he essayed inside the kickboxing ring are true works of art.

In his fight against Nase Foai at 'King in the Ring 100,' Adesanya cornered his opponent while switching stances seamlessly. The Nigerian landed a jump 360 roundhouse kick that dropped Foai.

In the main event of 'Knees of Fury 50,' Adesanya delivered another iconic moment when he refused to take the stool at the end of the round and stood in the center of the ring while stalking down his opponent Kim Loudon.

Israel Adesanya shares chilling trailer for his upcoming fight against Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya will cross swords with his former kickboxing nemesis Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281. The event will go down at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 12.

'Poatan' holds the distinction of being the only fighter that has knocked out Adesanya in his illustrious fighting career that spans across kickboxing and MMA.

'The Last Stylebender' has landed a golden opportunity to avenge his losses and is walking into the fight with payback on his mind. He recently shared a spine-tingling video as part of a promotion to hype up the event.

