WATCH: Vietnamese menace Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat's unforgiving collection of highlights in ONE Championship

Former five-time WMF world champion and 2009 Asian Indoor Games gold medalist Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat is set to face the tough challenge of rising star Johan Ghazali on June 7 as part of the loaded ONE 167 card inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of their high-level flyweight Muay Thai matchup, which could determine their fate in the division moving forward, ONE Championship reposted Nguyen's two incredible knockout victories on YouTube under the promotion.

The world's largest martial arts organization captioned the video saying:

"Before Vietnamese striker Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat collides with Malaysian-American phenom Johan Ghazali in an explosive Muay Thai bout at ONE 167 on Prime Video on June 7, relive his highlight-reel knockouts of Azwan Che Wil and Yuta Watanabe in 2019!"

Nguyen made a successful promotional debut in September 2019 when he knocked out Azwan Che Wil in the third round of their match at ONE: Immortal Triumph. The Vietnamese veteran scored a late third-round finish and found the money shot with a right hand down the pipe, instantly folding the Malaysian fighter.

Then, two months later, in November 2019, at ONE: Edge of Greatness, 'No.1' quickly added Yuta Watanabe to his highlight reel with a picture-perfect roundhouse kick to the head that put the Japanese athlete away in the second round.

Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat looks to bounce back from previous defeat and return to the winner's circle

Nguyen was served with his own dose of medicine in December 2023 at ONE Fight Night 17 after Denis Puric served him a second-round knockout finish to give him his first ONE Championship defeat.

That setback has motivated the Ho Chi Minh City Muay Team representative to record a redemption win against Ghazali in their upcoming showdown and return to the winner's circle.

ONE 167 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America during U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.