WATCH: Vietnamese sensation Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat's near-perfect dominance of Azwan Che Wil in 2019

Watching a fighter make their debut is always interesting as the athlete could produce something amazing. That is exactly what Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat did in his first ONE Championship fight in September 2019.

ONE: Immortal Triumph saw 'No.1' share the circle with Azwan Che Wil, a talent-laden Muay Thai prospect who had succumbed to a TKO loss to Han Zi Hao in his promotional debut the year before.

Nguyen, seven years older than Azwan, was firing on all cylinders early in the contest, landing heavy kicks from a distance while stringing together lightning-quick combos on the inside.

Azwan was not backing down from the brawl though as he let his hands loose and countered Nguyen's repetitive charges with some slick elbows.

However, the Vietnamese star was not going to be denied of his victory in front of his countrymen and turned out Azwanl's lights with a meteoric overhand right.

Watch Nguyen and Azwan's intense back-and-forth below:

Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat's ONE 167 opponent prepared for all-out war

Nguyen is set to compete on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, as part of ONE 167, and his opponent then will be rising flyweight Muay Thai star Johan Ghazali.

Ghazali, who has credited his mother for pushing him toward a Muay Thai career, has been on an absolute tear since joining ONE Championship in February 2023, producing four knockouts out of his five bouts thus far.

'Jojo' acknowledged that fighting Nguyen is going to be his biggest challenge yet, but it is something that he has been looking forward to if he wants to be the best in the world.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

