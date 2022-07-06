Watch: When Alex Pereira's son mocked Israel Adesanya after 'Poatan's knockout win over 'The Last Stylebender'

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira found themselves in multiple headlines this week after their successful performances at UFC 276.

With both men beating their opponents last Saturday, the table has been set for what could be their third meeting in combat sports. MMA fans on the internet have since been digging through their history to further stoke the flames of their rivalry.

Now, the video of Pereira's knockout win over Adesanya has once again gone viral. Of course, most hardcore UFC enthusiasts have already seen the footage. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that a kid, who appears to be Pereira's son, can be seen mocking Adesanya after the fight.

Watch the viral video below:

The kid mimicked 'The Last Stylebender' by lying flat on his back, while the official results were being read. He then went back to his feet and continued to stare at the defeated fighter.

However, it's important to note that there's no way to confirm that the kid was indeed Pereira's son. Nonetheless, he would have to be a family member for him to be allowed to enter the ring at that moment.

Israel Adesanya calls out Alex Pereira

During the post-fight media scrum for UFC 276, Israel Adesanya acknowledged that there was only one fighter who deserved to get the next title shot at middleweight.

Earlier in the night, his former rival, Alex Pereira, scored a massive knockout win over Sean Strickland, which many, including the middleweight champ, believe warrants an automatic title shot.

During his octagon post-fight interview, Adesanya said:

"We know who's next, that's 'Poatan'. Trust me, the first time I told you, it was an error on my part spamming that right hand, but that was in kickboxing. It's easy to knockout that homeboy or what's that hillbilly's name [Sean Strickland], because he was parrying the jabs. But like I said in the press conference, next time I put you on skates, you're gonna get frozen like Elsa. I'll leave it at that."

Watch Israel Adesanya's post-fight interview below:

Pereira is known to be the only man to have bragging rights over Adesanya. The two fought twice under the Glory banner, with 'Poatan' getting the better of 'The Last Stylebender' both times.

However, Adesanya reminded his foe that they're in a completely different sport now, one that he has dominated over the past few years. With that in mind, the Nigerian-born Kiwi claimed to welcome another go-round with the middleweight knockout artist.

