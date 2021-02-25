Watch: When Ben Darmstadt dominated Jake Paul on the wrestling mat

Jake Paul is set to fight former UFC welterweight Ben Askren in an eight-round boxing match under the Triller Fight Club banner on April 17th. In the lead-up to the fight, Both Paul and Askren have taken multiple jabs at each other over social media.

Hey @jakepaul you gonna roll over this easy for me? I mean were you even trying or did you just want @BenDarmstadt to stop torturing you?? @triller @flowrestling pic.twitter.com/VjyCpKYXAH — Funky (@Benaskren) February 24, 2021

In his most recent attack on 'The Problem Child', Ben Askren took to Twitter to post a video of Jake Paul getting dominated by Ben Darmstadt in a high school wrestling match. Making fun of the YouTuber turned pro boxer, Ben wrote in the caption:

"Hey, Jake Paul, you gonna roll over this easy for me? I mean were you even trying or did you just want Ben Darmstadt to stop torturing you?"

In the video, Jake Paul can be seen struggling to gain position as his opponent Ben Darmstadt pins him expertly. Darmstadt has made a name for himself in the university wrestling circuit having earned two All-Ivy honors. Competing for Cornell, Ben Darmstadt was one of two wrestlers from the college to bag a first-team All-Ivy League selection in 2020.

The banter between Jake Paul and Ben Askren

The social media dual between the two seems to reached new heights after Ben Askren slid into Jake Paul's Instagram DMs. After ridiculing Jake Paul by posting a video on Twitter, Ben Askren decided to take it a step further by messaging Jake Paul on Instagram. Funky then posted a video of their conversation on Instagram.

Starting the conversation, Ben Askren wrote:

"Hey, Jake, seriously were you even trying against Ben [Darmstadt]? That was pathetic. Hope you try a little bit harder in our fight."

Jake Paul immediately responded by referencing Jorge Masvidal's knockout of Askren.

"Hiya bubba! So good to hear from you! I know Masvidal gave you brain damage so I’m guessing you meant to ask if I was even trying against Nate. We’re going to get you through this fight nice and fast, so you can retire after," replied Jake Paul.

After clarifying that he was talking about Ben Darmstadt, Askren again teased Paul about backing out from the fight. Askren wrote:

"You gave up here just like you’re going to give up in the fight. You don’t have heart like the video against Ben Darmstadt shows. Please don’t back out of our fight."