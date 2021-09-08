Watch: When Colby Covington took to the streets to 'fight for food'

Always on the hunt for the next big fight, Colby Covington has often relied on some dodgy methods to coerce the UFC or an opponent to meet him in the octagon. However, the instance where he took to the streets for the same takes the cake.

Colby Covington has been a polarizing figure in the UFC. His antics have earned him a tremendous amount of infamy. Back in 2017, following his unanimous decision win over Bryan Barberena, Colby Covington was on a quest to fight his way into UFC welterweight relevance.

However, his journey had seemingly stalled, prompting an effort from 'Chaos' to attract attention to himself as a prospect for a high-octane fight. Covington took to the streets with a placard that read 'Will Fight for Food' as a gimmick. What's more, he went on to assert that fighters in the 170-lbs division were ducking a fight against him.

"Drastic times call for drastic measures @ufc . How am I suppose to eat if everyone is ducking me!???" wrote Colby Covington.

When Colby Covington cited being broke as the reason for picking a fight

Colby Covington was an undefeated welterweight prospect going into his fourth fight in the UFC against Warlley Alves. However, his record did not stay unblemished. He suffered a submission loss in the first round.

'Chaos' subsequently dismissed the loss, claiming he went into the bout with an injury. He admitted that his financial situation forced him to take the fight while suffering from an injury.

"I showed up. I was broke. I had to show up for that fight against Warlley Alves with a fractured rib because I was broke. I had debt. I had to pay bills, so I had to show up and get my show money," said Colby Covington during the post-fight media scrum.

Following his loss at the hands of Warlley Alves, 'Chaos' went on a rampage in the welterweight division. He notched seven wins on the trot. However, it did not last as he suffered a loss at the hands of welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. He is now slated to run it back with the 170lbs kingpin at UFC 268.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh