Watch: When Conor McGregor ate dead bees out of a jar

UFC superstar Conor McGregor set the MMA world abuzz when he posted a video of himself chowing down on a dead bee from a jar.

During the COVID lockdown, the former two-weight UFC world champion introduced a new item on his diet – bees. In 2020, a video of McGregor eating dead bees went viral. The Irishman offered no explanation as to why he did it, but he doesn't appear to be too excited.

At one point, McGregor said, "Are you sure they’re not wasps? Wasps are no good; just bees." Nonetheless, the Irishman went ahead and chewed on a piece. After he ate the bee, it was clear he didn’t quite enjoy the snack.

Check out the video of Conor McGregor eating bees below:

In all fairness to McGregor, eating insects can be beneficial to the health. Studies show that edible insects have tremendous health benefits due to their high levels of vitamin B12, iron, zinc, fiber, essential amino acids, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, as well as antioxidants.

However, people are advised to avoid eating bees altogether as they help support the growth of various trees, flowers, and other plants.

Will Conor McGregor fight for the title in his comeback?

After Charles Oliveira successfully defended his title in the final pay-per-view event of 2021, Conor McGregor wasted no time issuing a challenge to the champ. The Irishman took to Twitter to ask for a date to fight Oliveira.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA So what date am I fighting Oliveira? So what date am I fighting Oliveira?

In a recent interview with Sherdog.com, the Brazilian hero appears to have accepted the challenge and provided a date he'd be comfortable with. 'Do Bronx' said through a translator:

"May would be a wonderful date. Conor challenged me asking a date, and tweeted Ireland vs. Brazil 2. Not only him, but also myself and all the world wants to see that fight. So let's make it happen. I´m waiting for him in May. It may be in welterweight, lightweight or middleweight, with my title on the line or not. Just choose and I´ll be ready."

Also Read Article Continues below

McGregor, of course, is in no position to demand a title fight as he's coming off back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier. However, the UFC brass has given McGregor preferential treatment in the past. Handing him an immediate, and frankly unwarranted, title shot isn't beyond the realm of possibility.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim