Watch: When Conor McGregor blasted the top off a mannequin with a brutal 540° head kick

Everything that Conor McGregor does, he does with an air of showmanship.

In one such display of style and panache, the Irishman took the top off a Styrofoam mannequin with a flawless 540° headkick. He did it inside a UFC octagon as some fellow fighters looked on.

The original video was posted by Conor McGregor in December 2018, two months after his colossal submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. The Irishman stated in the caption that the move was a 540° Meia-lua-de-Compasso, which he personally named 'The Babe Ruth'.

The Irishman commended Cat Zingano, who was present cageside, for catching the head of the mannequin.

The video was recently shared by the MMA-focused Instagram page Combatalk to celebrate 100,000 followers on their account.

What is a Meia-lua-de-Compasso?

The Meia-lua-de-Compasso is a mixed martial arts technique with roots in Brazilian capoeira that closely resembles a reverse roundhouse trick. The move was famously used by Brazilian MMA fighter Marcus 'Lelo' Aurelio against Keegan Marshall at the North American Challenge 24 in April 2009.

Marcus Aurelio posted a throwback to the victory in 2017, claiming it to be the "craziest KO of the century" and the first Meia-lua-de-Compasso knockout in MMA history.

Watch the excellent knockout below:

Conor McGregor breaks down his trademark elbow shots

Conor McGregor has scored most of the knockout finishes of his career with his inescapable left hand followed by a flurry of punches. One of his only head kick knockouts came against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020 when he went past 'Cowboy' in just 40 seconds. He followed the kick up with several punches to keep Cerrone down.

Recently, the 'Notorious' has been talking about his elbow shots, which he claims hurt his latest opponent, Dustin Poirier, when they met at UFC 264.

In an Instagram post published on Saturday, Conor McGregor broke down how the elbow shot works on the head. The strike comes down on the soft part of the skull at the crown:

"Elbows! The aim is the temple or the crown of the head for instant shut off. The soft part of the skull atop the crown where you don’t touch as a baby, and that remains somewhat a soft spot forever on the head. Ye right in there. Dig it in. The sweet spot! Change them for a little change," Conor McGregor wrote.

Khabib Nurmagomedov fan? This is the location you're looking for!

Edited by Jack Cunningham